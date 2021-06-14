Mayor-President Josh Guillory has made the disappointing, albeit expected, decision to ignore LGBTQ+ Pride Month once again this year. June is a month meant for recognizing our fellow LGBTQ+ citizens — a month meant for celebrating the diverse people that make this nation great.
It's time we're proud of the countless people who made sacrifices to advance our nation to where it is today: people who had to die in the AIDS epidemic before our government recognized it as a serious issue; fearless advocates who championed equality in marriage, in work, and in law for decades; family and friends who have face indescribable discrimination because of the gender of the people that they love.
It's also time we're proud of the LGBTQ+ members in our own community. It's incredibly difficult for someone to come to terms with their own sexual orientation or gender identity and then choose to live authentically, particularly in a place as historically unaccepting as south Louisiana.
There's a reason why lesbian, gay and bisexual youth attempt suicide at a rate five times that of their straight counterparts. There's a reason why 92% of transgender Americans have attempted suicide before their 25th birthday. That reason, deeply rooted in homophobia, is the same one behind Guillory's exclusionary decision.
We have a lot to be proud of. Yet our mayor-president has repeatedly said that he "doesn't care" about the significance of this month. He has maintained his position that LGBTQ+ equality is not a "function of the government." Of course, any discerning member of the electorate understands that those words are code for "my supporters would get angry." But members of the LGBTQ+ community of Lafayette agree that a simple proclamation recognizing Pride Month is the first step in making it feel like our local government is on our side.
PATRICK CHU
student
Lafayette