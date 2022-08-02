I find it disturbing that the person who shot and killed the active shooter in the mall in Indiana is being hailed a hero. I don’t think that an armed vigilante who is willing to open fire in such a setting, endangering even more lives, is a hero at all.
What if he had wounded or even killed an innocent bystander? I find it sad that we seem to be encouraging these “Rambos” by branding them heroes.
I hate the idea that some fool with a gun feels that he has a right to defend me. What are the police and security for?
I’d rather take my chances with those people that are authorized and trained in these matters, not some fool with a gun who is already breaking the law by having a gun in this setting anyway. Clearly they believe that the law is for someone else, and not them.
Thanks, but no thanks.
WILLIE O. RICHARD JR.
pastor
Baton Rouge