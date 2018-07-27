Attorney General Jeff Landry is advocating a return to barbaric methods of implementing the death penalty in his bid to become our state's next governor. Perhaps he needs to know a few things about the death penalty.
First, the United States is the only country in the Western world that has not abolished the death penalty. Second, that there are many reasons why it should never be used, First, and perhaps most important, juries make mistakes: 150 people sentenced to death were later exonerated. Second, the death penalty is applied disproportionately against the poor and people of color. And, third, there is no evidence whatsoever that the death penalty deters crime or improves public safety.
It should be added that the death penalty is extremely costly and that it brings no relief to victim families. On the contrary, all studies show that death row inmates cause interminable grief to victim families; they must wait decades before the execution in the false expectation that it will reduce their pain or somehow compensate for loss of a loved one, which, of course, is impossible. It is high time that our state joined 27 other states in this country that have completely abolished the death penalty. As for hangings and other barbaric state sanctioned killings, they incite crimes of violence. Our governor can reduce crimes of violence by promoting legislation and supporting programs to reduce poverty, increase education, and improve prison conditions. He must also call out individuals who use the death penalty as a political ploy to gain the approval of the mob. Good Democrats and Republicans do not play games with human life or engage in gutter politics.
Roger Stetter
lawyer
New Orleans