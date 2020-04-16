Whether justified or not, the hysteria surrounding the coronavirus has provoked powerful voices such as those of former first lady Michelle Obama and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to advocate making mail-in ballots the sole means of conducting future elections.
Closer to home, retired Judge Miriam G. Waltzer has lent her authority to the idea by her recent letter to this newspaper. But before we all jump on the bandwagon for what sounds like a reasonable idea, we should consider the unintended consequences.
Like so many ideas that come from so-called “progressives,” this reasonable-sounding argument has a lot of holes. A balanced approach to public policy should consider costs and benefits, right? Here’s why what initially sounds like a good idea is on further reflection, actually a bad one or, at least, a questionable one.
As things stand now, in every state you can vote by absentee ballot, particularly if you’re ill or disabled. We obviously need that. But an election by mail-in ballot alone is subject to two severe problems that its proponents fail to acknowledge: fraud and intimidation.
The reasons are very simple and should be obvious to anyone who doesn’t have a political ax to grind. Mail-in ballots are the only kind of ballots that are voted out of sight and out of scrutiny from supervising election officials. That makes it easier to engage in fraud in elections that rely solely on mail ballots.
Moreover, voters can be intimidated more easily outside of the privacy and “sanctity” of the voting booth. These matters should be a cause for concern for anyone interested in having an election process that is both fair and secure.
It is no surprise that certain politicians are soft on voter fraud. I won’t name names. But if you deny that voter fraud exists, you will understandably ignore, or at least minimize, security problems involved in voting by mail.
That would not only be a shame but a mistake. It’s bad enough that the coronavirus poses a threat to our physical health; we should not allow it to ruin our civic health as well.
ROBERT HEBERT
economist
Baton Rouge