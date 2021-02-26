The Biden administration has the opportunity to secure access to life-saving medications and lower out-of-pocket patient costs at the pharmacy counter.
Just before President Joe Biden took office, the Center for Medicare Innovation announced changes to the six protected drug classes under Medicare Part D health plans. The new plan will limit benefits by restricting patients’ freedom to choose between different medications in each protected class.
It is critical that patients with chronic diseases like epilepsy have access to a variety of medications. Many adults who suffer from seizures take multiple prescriptions daily to limit seizure activity and to achieve a better quality of life.
Anticonvulsants to treat epileptic seizures, antineoplastics to treat cancerous tumors, antipsychotics, antiretrovirals to treat HIV, immunosuppressants to treat organ transplant complications, and antidepressants are among the medications included in the classes that will be impacted by these changes, which will only exacerbate the already difficult task of treating and controlling complicated patient illnesses faced by health care providers.
According to BMC Health Services Research, stressors associated with managing chronic illness include economic hardship, which requires households to make difficult decisions between medications and basic living expenses. These decisions cause less than optimal health outcomes and increased costs to the health system.
We must lower out-of-pocket costs at the pharmacy counter, especially now that these patients are experiencing financial instability due to the pandemic instead of moving forward with harmful proposals like this demo.
President Biden should also implement the rebate rule without delay. Once implemented, this rule would require that savings go directly to Medicare Part D patients at the pharmacy counter instead of the pharmacy benefit managers or other middlemen.
This rule would bring transparency and accountability to the rebate system and much-needed relief to Louisiana patients. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that patients could save up to 30% based on the nearly $40 billion in Part D rebates received last year.
Louisiana’s Medicare patients are among the most at-risk populations with life-threatening complications of COVID-19, and now is not the time to obstruct patients’ access to medications. I urge the Biden administration to put patients first, protect the most vulnerable by reversing CMS’ decision to reduce prescription options, and implement the rebate rule.
EUGENE RAMSAY, MD
board member, Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana
New Orleans