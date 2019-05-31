I probably will upset some people, but I want to understand more about the issue of “forgiving” student debt. I see these loans as a valid legal contract, and I don’t remember seeing any pictures of someone holding a gun to the person taking the loan to force them to sign the contract. Part of getting an education to survive in the real world is to learn to live within your means.
Not all people need a college education. We need skilled people, too. We need plumbers, carpenters, electricians, seamstresses, tailors, office administrators, welders, and other skilled people. Getting a college education should have the return on investment considered before signing a contract to borrow money to enter college. If the organization loaning the money does something illegal, then it should be held accountable. Trying to collect on the loan contract is not illegal. If people with student loans want these forgiven, then where does it stop? Maybe I should start a campaign to get my car loan forgiven or even my house loan forgiven. These are legal contracts also, and I have notes to pay each month. I would really like for these to be forgiven, but I don’t think they will.
Mickey Christensen
quality management systems consultant
Baton Rouge