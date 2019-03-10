Have you ever tried to find a street address in Baton Rouge, on any street, but especially one of the very busy streets like Bluebonnet, Siegen, College, Picardy, etc.? Good luck. It’s a rare thing to find office buildings or a business that thinks it’s important to post its street address where we (who they depend on) can see it.
Not everyone who travels these streets is from Baton Rouge, and even if they are, not all are familiar with locations. Try finding an address while dodging traffic, with someone at your back bumper and cars that are bumper to bumper on all sides of you and no numbers to look at. Can the offenders spend a few more dollars on that cute little insignia on their building and add the street address and tower number so we can find them?
Mary Guarisco
retired
Erwinville