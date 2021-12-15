It’s sad that our attorney general is going after LSU Professor Bob Mann, demanding retribution for his comments.
While I certainly don’t know anything about the individual he said was insulted by Mann’s comments, it is becoming ever more obvious that our state has a “flunky” for attorney general.
Our state has immense problems that require thoughtful, intelligent people in service. We have missed the boat in the attorney general’s office.
C.G. HARGON
banker
Baton Rouge
The Twitter spat between Attorney General Jeff Landry and Manship School Professor Bob Mann …