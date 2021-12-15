It’s sad that our attorney general is going after LSU Professor Bob Mann, demanding retribution for his comments.

While I certainly don’t know anything about the individual he said was insulted by Mann’s comments, it is becoming ever more obvious that our state has a “flunky” for attorney general.

Our state has immense problems that require thoughtful, intelligent people in service. We have missed the boat in the attorney general’s office.

C.G. HARGON

banker

Baton Rouge