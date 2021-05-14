There’s no doubt about it. Vaccines are very “in” right now.
But what if I told you that scientists had already developed a vaccine against some of the most common types of cancer in the world? Well, vaccines against the human papilloma virus have been available in the U.S. since 2006.
Merck’s HPV vaccine, Gardasil and GlaxoSmithKline’s Cervarix protect against the most common cancer-causing strains of HPV. HPV infection is estimated to cause greater than 90% of cervical cancers and over 70% of throat cancers arising from the area called the oropharynx.
Because the vaccines are still relatively new, long-term studies have not definitively proven the ability of these vaccines to prevent cancer on a population level. However, the expectation in the medical community is nearly universal that vaccinated patients will have dramatically lower risks of developing these malignancies.
Adolescents are the target population for vaccination due to HPV’s sexual transmission. Unfortunately, fewer than half of Americans between the ages of 13 and 17 have completed all recommended doses. This rate lags well behind those reported in other developed countries.
Even within the U.S. there is dramatic variance. If one overlays maps of the U.S. with the percent of adolescents vaccinated against HPV and the rates of cervical cancer, the association between low coverage and high cancer incidence is striking. Louisiana does maintain a vaccination rate higher than the national average, but there is significant variability across parishes.
As an oncologist, I frequently explain that the most powerful defense against cancer is prevention, a principle that was profoundly demonstrated with the decline in incidence of lung cancer as rates of cigarette smoking dropped.
Let’s take advantage of the current excitement around vaccines and rebrand. HPV vaccines are cancer vaccines. Please, choose prevention and choose to vaccinate against HPV.
JONATHAN MIZRAHI, MD
oncologist
New Orleans