Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, second from left, with wife Columba, and former President George W. Bush, center, with wife Laura, and other family members, watch as the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard after if arrived by train for burial at the George Bush Presidential Library, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in College Station. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ORG XMIT: TXEG115