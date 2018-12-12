As I watched the funeral of George H.W. Bush, I reflected on how much society has changed from the time he was a young man until now. His generation was taught and respected the values this country was founded upon — the privilege of freedom we enjoy, the responsibility that freedom brings, and the ability to live our dreams through hard work and sacrifice.
I find it so disappointing that we have lost our respect and admiration for the office of the presidency. Your party affiliation/personal opinion must not prevent you from realizing that this is a sacred office, and one that deserves our respect no matter who is in power. We have become a bitter and angry nation, deeply divided, and I know our Founding Fathers would be appalled by our lack of civility and respect for the highest office in our country. I pray that someday we can regain our integrity and values, and realize that if we don’t respect the person leading our country, then we don’t respect our country and the freedom it gives us and why should we have the privilege of living here at all.
Stephanie Triche
legal secretary
Baton Rouge