Garey Forster's comments in his column about unemployment benefits are right on. People will have no incentive to take a job if it pays less than they will receive with the unemployment benefit.
He says the benefits are $600 from the federal government, $247 from the state. The remedy is very simple. Instead of paying $847 a week, pay them the difference between the job and $847 with a small bonus. It's a win-win situation. People have a job and the state and federal governments save a lot of money.
ELLIOTT RAISEN
retired businessman
Metairie