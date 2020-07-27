Garey Forster's comments in his column about unemployment benefits are right on. People will have no incentive to take a job if it pays less than they will receive with the unemployment benefit.

He says the benefits are $600 from the federal government, $247 from the state. The remedy is very simple. Instead of paying $847 a week, pay them the difference between the job and $847 with a small bonus. It's a win-win situation. People have a job and the state and federal governments save a lot of money.

ELLIOTT RAISEN

retired businessman

Metairie

