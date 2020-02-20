I respond to Interstate 49’s “new phase” story in the Feb. 1 edition.
Surely Claire Taylor knows Wilma Subra, the prominent scientist from south Louisiana said with authority, “I-49 is not going anywhere until all of the toxic wastes buried along the planned route are cleaned up as required by pending lawsuits.”
One special "waterproof” lawsuit drawn up locally is working its way through Louisiana courts to block I-49. A retired Louisiana law enforcement officer who held two other government positions now in his eighth decade remembers with total clarity support for the elevated proposal began in the 1960s until it was blocked when news of the toxic waste sites bubbled up.
The U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act passed 40 years ago, improved in 1986 and 1996, will prevent I-49 from passing.
Numerous I-49 surveys conducted earlier in Lafayette have been less than sincere and beg to be repeated with explicit awareness of threats to the Chicot aquifer. For example: “If you knew the I-49 elevated highway would threaten an aquifer which nourishes all of south Louisiana, would you approve of future construction?” Obviously, the response of thinking people would be to reject I-49’s passing through Lafayette in order to protect our water.
This issue applies to all of us: “What is more important to our survival — jobs or potable water?” A powerful railroad corporation known to be responsible over decades for the local toxic wastes, whose leader is a billionaire, want local taxpayers to pay for cleaning up the toxic mess along the proposed I-49 route. Experts know the cost of necessary toxic cleanup would equal or even exceed the price of I-49. The lawsuits are coming. No amount of studies or planning sessions will negate critical legislation to protect the Chicot aquifer and thereby block I-49.
Pure water is a rare luxury in 2020. There are seven water courts in Colorado to protect 17 rivers. No such courts exist in Louisiana.
If Louisiana did have a nonpartisan water court how would wise judges (carrying bottled water?) rule on domestic threats to a large Chicot aquifer preserved for thousands of years hundreds of feet beneath “The Sportsmen’s Paradise?"
VIC HUMMERT
retired chaplain
Lafayette