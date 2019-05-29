In your recent editorial, you refer to David McCullough's book on the settlement of the Northwest Territory and the provision in the Northwest Ordinance for free universal education. Passed by Congress in 1787, two years before the Bill of Rights, Article 3 of the ordinance states: "Religion, morality and knowledge being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged."
I do a lot of reading, and from what I've read, the only time crime has gone down in this country, England or Wales has been during the great revivals. We have great faith that if we just educate people, they will be better people. We just get smarter criminals — because education alone doesn't change the heart. Criminals already believe in survival of the fittest, the law of the jungle, and we are just prey.
Robert Downing
retired
Baton Rouge