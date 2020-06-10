For far too long, we have witnessed the historic normalization of unnatural black deaths such as Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. These black men and women join a long list of individuals who were victimized by police officers or civilians, and in each case had to take extraordinary measures to set the wheels of justice rolling.
George Floyd’s death had a powerful impact on the consciences of Americans and those beyond our borders.
It is imperative that we as a community not deny our own racial past of events and symbols, and the legacy of it with which we continue to live. We must engage in an ongoing process of self-reflection and join others who are unwilling to see the continuation of black deaths, both figurative and natural. We all must make a difference when and where we can.
Whether the killing of George Floyd represents a sustainable turning point in the history of race relations and social justice in America, or another example of a missed opportunity for individual, community, state, national, or international growth remains to be seen — this turning point challenges us all not to just cope or adapt by skating around the issues we face, rather it challenges us to transform, to begin digging deeper and exploring new opportunities.
In 2017, my administration began the work of aligning our Baton Rouge Police Department with the pillars in the 21st Century Policing report. In 2018, Murphy Paul was appointed as chief of police. Over the past 3.5 years, we have established a use of force policy, required de-escalation in situations, equipped all officers with body cameras, implemented procedural justice training, and improved the police department's officer wellness program.
I am hopeful those who have committed and recommitted themselves to exposing and eliminating injustices experienced by communities of color, made so only by the event and place of their birth, will empower others to do the same. We cannot and must not be afraid to have open and honest dialogue with each other about the important topics or race and racism in our society as we work to build a community of peace, prosperity and progress for everyone. Our dialogue should produce corresponding action.
As for Baton Rouge, we will not be intimidated by those in society who long for a past that was marked by overt expressions of racism. We will choose faith over fear for it is the only path that will bring about the transformative change this country needs.
SHARON WESTON BROOME
mayor-president, East Baton Rouge Parish