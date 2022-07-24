There is only one reality and it is not changed based on what people want or believe.
Either there is an infinite God who created and contains the universe and has endowed each human from the moment of conception with an eternal destiny, or there isn't.
While nothing supernatural can be known with certainty, many people certainly believe such a God exists, and many believe the opposite. If an individual is a believer and lives his life accordingly, and turns out to be wrong, what will be the consequences?
Or, if an individual does not believe that a God of this description exists, and lives his life accordingly — including support for abortion on demand — and turns out to be wrong, what will be the consequences?
MICHAEL FOLSE
structural engineer
New Orleans