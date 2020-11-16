Enough, already!
It is now clear that President Donald Trump lost this year’s election. As he himself would say, “You know it; I know it; everybody knows it.”
Actually, former Vice President Joe Biden won the same number of electoral votes that President Trump won in 2016, except that Biden also won the popular vote by approximately 5 million votes.
Challenges to the election are being thrown out of court for lack of evidence as fast as they can be filed. At least two different law firms have withdrawn from representing the Trump campaign in such lawsuits. The administration’s own Department of Homeland Security has called this election “the most secure in history” and specified that “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”
It is past time for this administration to recognize Biden as the president-elect. I don’t expect President Trump to concede – he doesn’t have the class to do that – but I do expect his administration to furnish Biden with classified intelligence briefings, to release transition funds and to provide him with secure phone lines and official translators for calls from foreign leaders.
Sens. Bill Cassidy and John N. Kennedy should insist that the General Services Administration immediately ascertain that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the president-elect and vice president-elect. The continuing failure to do so puts our national security at risk and makes us look like a tin-pot dictatorship.
SARA SMITH
retired federal officer
Harvey