The amazing thing about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's goofy Green New Deal is not that she dreamed it up. This wacky scheme is exactly what one would expect from her and her followers. And it is not amazing that once it was exposed as errant nonsense, she tried to somehow blame the GOP for its release. Nice try. The amazing thing about this moronic pipe dream is that more than 70 Democratic members of Congress signed on to it, including four Democrat presidential candidates. They are Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, and Kirsten Gillibrand. Of course, once the details of the plan were released, and it was held up to the ridicule it so richly deserved, many of the lefty supporters admitted they had no idea what was in the plan when they said they thought it was wonderful. I'm surprised that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi didn't say that we should pass it so we could find out what was in it.
Rick Ellis
retired military officer
New Orleans