Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jahana Hayes, Ann McLane Kuster
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, center, a freshman Democrat representing New York's 14th Congressional District, is flanked by Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., left, and Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, D-N.H., right, as they are sworn in on the opening day of the 116th Congress with Democrats holding the majority under the leadership of Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California as speaker of the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ORG XMIT: DCSA139

 J. Scott Applewhite

The amazing thing about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's goofy Green New Deal is not that she dreamed it up. This wacky scheme is exactly what one would expect from her and her followers. And it is not amazing that once it was exposed as errant nonsense, she tried to somehow blame the GOP for its release. Nice try. The amazing thing about this moronic pipe dream is that more than 70 Democratic members of Congress signed on to it, including four Democrat presidential candidates. They are Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, and Kirsten Gillibrand. Of course, once the details of the plan were released, and it was held up to the ridicule it so richly deserved, many of the lefty supporters admitted they had no idea what was in the plan when they said they thought it was wonderful. I'm surprised that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi didn't say that we should pass it so we could find out what was in it.

Rick Ellis

retired military officer

New Orleans

