The president is supposed to be the president of the United States of America. Is that what we really have? No! What we have is a “president of the population-weighted USA” as a result of the Electoral College, whose electors equal the combined total of the state's membership in the Senate and the House of Representatives. And it seems to work well.
But some propose ending the Electoral College and electing the president by popular vote. Doing this would result in a “president of the majority of the people living in the USA,” not the “president of the USA.” So if things were ever to change, I think the change should be that the Electoral College should be reduced to one elector per state, whose vote is based upon the popular vote for president in the state. That way, the person elected would be the president that the majority of the states want to be their president. The president would then truly be the “president of the USA.”
Paul J. Hogan
professional engineer
Des Allemands