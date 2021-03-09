Judging our past through the lens of today is arrogant, egotistical and totally judgmental.
Who has ordained those who are passing judgment on others who lived before? It is impossible to come up with sanitized and politically correct names that wouldn’t upset someone if they choose to focus and fester on them.
Ten flags have flown over Louisiana; some say pirates founded us. Good and bad people have called this home.
New Orleans is considered one of the most interesting, diverse, creative cities in America. Our greatest assets are: culture, food, music, architecture and the great and wonderful mix of people. Visitors travel here from all over the world to see and learn about our history — not the rewritten history of today. Under these flags we have welcomed all; the gifts they presented and have given are what make us unique.
Councilperson Jay Banks said, “No one can rewrite history, but this city has the authority and the ability and respect to the people who we deem are necessary.” When Banks and the other councilmembers are termed out of office, can a majority of the next council change the names of streets, schools and public buildings to fit the ethnic, gender and religious majority? Very short-sighted and, yes, he is rewriting history.
Today this committee is trying to dumb it down, hide or sweep our history away by pretending that over 300 years our forefathers didn’t do anything wrong. Every turned corner, venturing into any neighborhood, there are cultural offerings for our visitors that can’t be found anywhere else. It is a window into one of the vibrant, contradictory and fascinating cities. Enhance it, build on it but don’t “Disney” it.
“Of this I am quite sure: That if you open a quarrel between the past and the present, we shall find we have lost the future.” — Winston Churchill.
DAVID G. SPIELMAN
photographer
New Orleans