Emily Woodruff's May 7 article was headlined "Children's Hospital helicopter landing pad prompts lawsuit from Uptown neighbors."
The lawsuit from Uptown residents living next to Audubon Park is trying to stop Children's Hospital from using its new helipad to help save kids' lives.
Apparently, ending a few minutes of helicopter noise each day is more important to these folks than saving the life of a critically ill child.
In our Lower 9th Ward neighborhood, we don't have a hospital. We don't have a grocery store, and our biggest issues are crime, jobs and a lack of health care.
I'd gladly take the noise of a helicopter, if I knew I was within minutes of a hospital. White privilege is real. They don't understand the luxury of their lives. in fact, those working-class residents and members of the Black and Brown communities who live next to or near hospitals with helipads don't complain.
They know a life is being saved.
I get upset every time I think about it. It is my hope that residents from neighborhoods across our city will join me in rebuking and debunking this kind of thinking. We will all be better citizens if we think about our collective good. Until then, we will be praying for our Uptown friends, that they may open their hearts to others and live truly as neighbors in the community we all love.
TROY LAWRENCE Sr.
pastor
New Orleans