Recently, the Brooklyn library offered e-cards for anyone who could not check out a book in their state because of book bans.
I sent the article to my four granddaughters for their comments included herein:
“I think it is a terrible idea. Restricting reading material is the perfect way to foster ignorance in peoples’ minds.” Age 15.
“It was a good article — it was not good that they were banning books. They should never ban books. I like to read and learn. They did not even ask to ban books.” Age 6.
“I don’t think they should ban any books.” Age 14.
“I think they are right that it’s wrong to remove the ability to access content from a public library. I think Brooklyn is doing the right thing in offering a card that doesn’t restrict anything to anyone.” Age 16.
Cora Newton and her mother, Katie Salts, took it a step further. They built and decorated a rainbow box to house a Little Queer Library for exchanging LGBTQ books. Kudos to these girls and the thousands like them who will be running our country one day.
They will be the kind of people for which every parent should be striving: kind, courageous, self-sufficient, productive members of society.
No one should be afraid of educating our youth. Reading is the answer and will not cause children to come “out” as LGBTQ. Those who want to foster hate for which they have no understanding or have never lived are the ones who are frightening.
KATHY ADERMAN
retired program manager
Baton Rouge