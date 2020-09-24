Those who walk on train tracks or rush through grade crossings likely make a few big — and wrong — assumptions: Trains are loud, big and slow, so I’d see one approaching or have time to move out of the way if one comes.
But the sad reality is that this faulty thought process leads to 95% of all rail-related deaths in the U.S., with a person or vehicle being struck by a train every three hours across America. When this tragedy occurs, lives are changed forever — for the people involved in the crash, their family, friends and community and for the train crew members. Unfortunately, Louisiana ranks seventh in the nation in collisions and fatalities. Louisiana saw 97 collisions in 2019 resulting in six deaths and 36 injuries.
Fortunately, these accidents are preventable. This week marked U.S. Rail Safety Week, a national event coordinated by Operation Lifesaver Inc. in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation and other safety organizations. The goal is to raise awareness and teach the public how to stay safe near railroad tracks.
You can do your part to build awareness by learning and sharing these key rail safety tips: Never try to beat a train — any approaching train is always closer, moving faster, than you think; always expect a train — freight trains don't travel at fixed times and passenger schedules change; look and listen for trains as you approach a crossing — obey all signs, warning lights and gates; and trains can’t stop quickly — it can take a mile or more to stop a train.
This year, let’s work together to ensure that caution around railroad tracks is as automatic for drivers and pedestrians as buckling a seat belt.
BRETT SEBASTIAN
Louisiana state director, GoRail
Fort Worth, Texas