When speaking of the resolve of the American people, we often refer to the “Greatest Generation.”
Molded by the turmoil of the Great Depression, this generation faced their greatest fears as they stormed the beaches of Normandy and fought on the seas of the Pacific. They defeated evil and rebuilt our country, all while making technological advances that would carry us to the moon and back. We read about them in books, watch their stories in movies, and hold them — rightfully — in the highest regard of any generation in our history.
The last six weeks have brought devastating changes to our country on a scale not witnessed since those tumultuous times conquered by the Greatest Generation. Our economy, schools and infrastructure have been ravaged by a virus — an enemy so tiny that our eyes cannot see it, and so simple that it is only arguably a form of life. It strikes fear and horror in the patients afflicted by it, the caregivers fighting against it and the society crippled by it.
As physicians who care for the critically ill, we are privileged to witness courage and determination that, we believe, have not been seen on such a scale since the Greatest Generation stormed the beaches of France. We watch our front lines — nurses, nurse assistants, respiratory therapists, speech therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists and environmental services technicians — face their fears countless times each day as they don protective equipment and care for our critically ill.
They courageously clean, suction, turn, roll, move and treat our patients knowing that they too are at risk for infection with the very same virus that is attacking our patients. They hold iPads so our patients can communicate by video with loved ones; they hold our patients’ hands when they die because no family can be there. They are the heroes that you may never read about and you may never see a movie depicting their valor.
The Greatest Generation will live forever in the history of our country. As we fight this fight, we are honored, grateful, and humbled to work so closely with those whom we feel are greatest of our generation: our nurses, therapists and environmental services technicians.
We submit this on behalf of the ICU physicians and advanced practice providers of LSU Health Sciences Center's Baton Rouge campus and Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, serving Baton Rouge General Medical Center and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
HOLLIS O’NEAL
STEPHEN BRIERRE
physicians
Baton Rouge