As the wife of a recently retired allergist/immunologist, I am appalled that anyone would have the consummate gall to denigrate, undermine or question the word of the brilliant and highly esteemed Dr. Anthony Fauci.
He has been the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades, and he is one of the most respected experts throughout the world. It should be noted that he has earned that respect due to his unparalleled work in research, epidemiology and study.
JOAN ZASLOW
retired attorney
Metairie