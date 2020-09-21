Perhaps in this monumental rip in time that is the year 2020, this may seem a trivial matter to present, but curiosity and wonder at the slowness of New Orleans city government to attend to its public roadways have gotten the best of me.
On Gravier Street, just behind the old Charity Hospital, there has been a huge pothole, more like a pit, at least 4 feet wide, for several years now. Orange cones have flanked it for years. It blocks an entire lane on a one-way street causing traffic difficulties; I pass it every day leaving Tulane Medical School where I work.
Viewing it in its present state I can only assume the city has planned to have a mini-park added to the landscape. Wild grass and bushes, in addition to what looks like the beginning of a tree at least 4 feet high, are sprouting from this "pothole." This is only a few blocks from City Hall; Is city government to be commended for creating an ecological green space in the middle of the street, or just called out for not doing their job by having this ever-enduring pit "grace" us with its presence?
JEANNE FROIS
executive assistant
Metairie