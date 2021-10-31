New Orleans has built well in most parts of the city. The economic and housing developments have been well-placed and well-timed. Now in order to keep pace with other major cities, we must look to expand and to grow.
Most of our city has reached its growth limits. There is simply no room to put another building or structure. No matter how the city reconfigures, replans or redesigns, the conclusion is the same. There is not enough space.
Unfortunately, the city of New Orleans has been in this dilemma for some years now. It has built over, under and around only to see at best, overcrowded conditions and buildings too close to each other. As a result, when there is building failure, the failed building usually means two, maybe three buildings are compromised because of space limitations.
New Orleans East must now become the repository of hopes and dreams for the entire city. The East has the land and the space to build multiple venues.
It is my thinking that the City Council must become theoretically and financially behind this movement to The East. Business partners must do their part in getting attention focused on The East.
The term “Metropolitan New Orleans” must include New Orleans East.
There is a beginning with the Bayou Phoenix Project yet there is much more that the city can do. It must become the ambassadors for The East. The time is now. There should be no more delays and no more excuses. New Orleans East represents the future of New Orleans.
JAMES B. EWERS Jr.
retired
New Orleans