An open letter to Gov. Kathleen Blanco: On behalf of the people of New Orleans — for whom you fought tirelessly and successfully when it mattered most — I write now to thank you, and to celebrate your career of courageous leadership and meaningful public service. From the beginning of your career as the first woman legislator from the city of Lafayette, to your historic term as the first woman governor of Louisiana, you have been an inspiration and a tireless champion for our people. You accomplished more in one term as governor than most men do in two. We are grateful for your service, we are inspired by your example, and we are thankful for your strength and leadership.
When the Saints organization honored you on Jan. 13, they were right to highlight the “courage and foresight” you showed the world when you fought to bring back the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina. While I was not a part of the ceremony to show you love on behalf of the people of New Orleans, I’d like to join in honoring you for taking action. It was a hard call in a dire time, and not a day has gone by since that our city has not been better for it. It’s impossible to overstate the importance of what you accomplished: bringing back the Saints, bringing back the Dome, and declaring in no uncertain terms that New Orleans was standing up again.
And it didn’t stop there. In the days after the storm, when our people were working to bring back our neighborhoods and to re-open our schools, you had our backs. Thanks to your strength and dedication, we brought back our schools and prioritized getting children back in the classroom. You added your voice to ours, and you made it clear that on your watch: we mattered. Thanks to you, our children and our city — from the fans in the stands to the children in the schoolyard — had a governor who made their recovery, her priority.
Governor Blanco, I speak for the entire city when I say that you continue to inspire us to this present day. Our love and our prayers are with you as you face the inevitable with grace and courage.
From New Orleans’ first female mayor to Louisiana’s first female governor: thank you, for all that you did throughout your career to make our people your priority and to help move this city forward.
LATOYA CANTRELL
mayor
New Orleans