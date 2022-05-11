Ignorance of human fertility cycles calls for proper education, similar to driving a car. It is not rocket science.
Professionals can steer youth and/or adults to confidence. Come on Louisiana, prepare your citizens to "be in the know" to achieve or to avoid pregnancy. Learn fertility care, also known as Natural Family Planning, a true blessing.
My husband I used NFP during our fertile years — so much fun. It is spiritual, physical, intellectual, creative and emotional.
VIRGINIA ALMON
retired curator
Metairie