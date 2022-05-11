Supreme Court Abortion

Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court Tuesday in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday.

 AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Ignorance of human fertility cycles calls for proper education, similar to driving a car. It is not rocket science.

Professionals can steer youth and/or adults to confidence. Come on Louisiana, prepare your citizens to "be in the know" to achieve or to avoid pregnancy. Learn fertility care, also known as Natural Family Planning, a true blessing.

My husband I used NFP during our fertile years — so much fun. It is spiritual, physical, intellectual, creative and emotional.

VIRGINIA ALMON

retired curator

Metairie

