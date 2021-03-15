Time to stop kidding ourselves. College sports is big business and football programs are the biggest draw of alumni money.
You want LSU to shape up and get its priorities right? Send $1 to LSU’s Fierce for the Future $1.5B fundraising campaign instead of whatever you usually give as an alum, mark it "until things change" and see how fast Thomas Galligan gets his house in order.
That Les Miles wasn’t fired when Joe Alleva recommended it is LSU’s shame. That they continued to protect offending players, not victims, is not only a shame but a crime.
That Kansas says it is serious about allegations, yet had the 2013 report and hired Miles anyway does not compute. With a 2020 Big 12 Jayhawks football record of 0-9 and a 2019 record of 1-8, this isn’t about Miles' character — KU passed on that when they hired him.
This is all about terminating his contract for non-performance. Again, follow the money. And hold on to yours until character counts as LSU’s primary value once again.
DEANNE ROWAN FAUCHEUX
sales consultant
New Orleans