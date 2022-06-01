Life was getting good in New Orleans for my family once again. Pandemic restrictions had been eased, and the city was regaining its wonderful, peerless dynamism.
My daughter was about to graduate from an excellent public charter high school, and my young son had been placed in our second choice for his kindergarten year schooling on the Orleans Parish schools’ common application. My street was at last due to receive a badly-needed reconstruction, and I was heartened to read recently of the revised agreement to fund the new Entergy substation at the S&WB’s Carrollton plant.
But then my wife and I were chatting on our porch around 5:30 p.m. last Wednesday evening when a dozen shots rang out less than a block away. One bullet whizzed by us, whistling, then we heard a car crash. A man was taken away in an ambulance with gunshot wounds; I do not know if he survived.
New Orleans is about to enter a fatal downward spiral if random violence and shootings are not quickly brought under control. No amount of good news and deeply felt affection for the city will keep people here if they’re afraid for their lives.
Every public servant and every community and business leader in a position to help tackle the violence besieging our city must make it their top priority. Otherwise, my beloved hometown will surely die.
FRANK RABALAIS
business owner
New Orleans