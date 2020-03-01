Much of the commentary in the Democratic debates has focused on income inequality. Solutions to poverty are worthy of debate, but I argue income inequality doesn’t require a solution. Prevailing sentiments seem to be Americans belong to unchanging classes. Terms like “the 1%” or “working poor” are used to define groups; in reality, we are all constantly moving into and out of economic groups.
A few points that often go unmentioned: Americans within any particular class or tax bracket at any particular time are unlikely to stay there long. Most individuals born into homes in the bottom 40% of household incomes will at some point in their lives be in the top 20%. Furthermore, most households that comprise the 1% will not stay in that top percentile for more than a year. For example, almost any homeowner in San Francisco can join the 1% by simply selling their home.
Likewise, most the 1% are folks who have received a one-time windfall: An inheritance, a long-term investment maturing or empty-nesters selling their home and downsizing before retirement. Individuals and households are constantly changing income brackets.
While debating how to help the poor and punish the wealthy, politicians seem to be fond of pitting one “class” against another. But different income classes are mostly made up of people at varying stages of their lives. A look inside the top 20% at any given time will reveal that it is mostly made up of folks between 50 and 70, the top earning years. The bottom 20% is composed mostly of people under 40. Retirees, who usually draw modest incomes, are often lumped into the bottom quintiles of earners.
Politicians also tend to focus on categories of people and not to talk about the flesh-and-blood people within categories. This is an important distinction because income brackets don’t necessarily contain the same number of individuals. For example, there are actually more people in the top 20% in household income than in any other quintile. This is simply because there are more earners in these households.
In the top 20% of households you will find many more households in which there are multiple earners as opposed to the bottom 20%. Two incomes are usually better than one.
Statistical disparities, like those that exist in income, are not inherently insidious. If we all differ in consequential ways like age, work experience, skill set and marital status, then it’s no wonder we differ in income. Here’s a hopeful statistic: By 1985, 85% of the households that were in the bottom 20% of income in 1979, had moved out of the bottom 20%, with the majority of those having moved into the top 20%. That was nearly 35 years ago.
STEPHEN CAVELL
sales
Baton Rouge