This is in response to the article, "Council eyes tax to fund day care."
I am a believer in early childhood education and for funding our public education system. However, information in this article has me questioning if City Hall is the appropriate administrator of the early childhood education.
According to the article, City Hall is currently spending $3 million to send 150 students to early childhood programs. That is $20,000 per student. That is way beyond the state average of less than $8,000 per student per year.
The expanded program paid for by the increased property tax continues that cost at an estimated $21,000 per year per student. What are the students getting for the extra $12,000?
Bring the cost of City Hall’s program closer in line with the state average and the number of students served could be more than doubled. City Hall has some explaining to do justify the current program, much less an expanded one.
ROB HEFFNER
retired civil servant
New Orleans