The passing of so many New Orleans magic music makers is very sad. Heartfelt condolences to their loved ones.
Worldwide, the enormity of their musical invention will be understated, impersonal, and to the wooden-eared, just another inexplicable New Orleans cultural eccentricity.
But for me, the losses are deeply personal. My New Orleans soul was informed, live and in person, by Eddie Bo, Chris Kenner, Ernie K-Doe, Willie Tee, Johnny Adams, The Meters, The Neville Brothers, Snooks Eaglin, Fats Domino, Allen Toussaint, Deacon John, Irma Thomas, Dr. John, Dave Bartholomew, Wardell Quezergue and others. One or more of this pantheon of musical giants played somewhere in town every Friday and Saturday night, at juke joint promotions, Sweet 16 parties, weddings, debutante soirées and bar/bat mitzvahs. I grew up feeling and sharing their unmistakable New Orleans groove and considered them friends. My teenage pals and I had a front-row seat to music history.
If dat ain’t New Orleans privilege, I don’t know what is.
Bubby Valentino
retired
New Orleans