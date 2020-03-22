Following the current crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and the coming crisis of a severe economic downturn, I urge our leaders, local and national, to review the measures taken to reduce spread of the disease and the repercussions of those actions on the community.
Communities large and small should evaluate the real hardship that will be realized by households that live paycheck to paycheck. The complete shut down of the tourism and hospitality industry will have significant impact on the health of communities. School closures may reduce spread of infectious diseases, but they will certainly burden families whose parents cannot afford to stay home and whose children receive free or reduced breakfast and lunch at school.
Leaders must look at ways in which we can respond to crises to balance the benefits against the cost. Find ways to mitigate the effects of a pandemic with the least possible interference to daily lives. Socialization and entertainment are not just nice to have, they help reduce anxiety and stress which in turn helps our bodies fight disease.
Let's actually prepare for the next pandemic by ensuring our public health systems have sufficient ventilators ready to go, have a plan for increasing inventory of infectious-disease safety items quickly, can swiftly move health care workers from nonessential areas to ICUs, and are able to convert regular hospital beds or hotel beds to ICU-usable ones.
LISA KELEHER
financial analyst
New Orleans