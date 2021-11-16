For nearly two years, the pandemic has disrupted daily life, taking a toll on the well-being of families across the country. As a result, 1 in 4 kids in Louisiana could be struggling with hunger.
Through it all, school and community leaders have stepped up to make sure children have access to meals they need to learn, grow and thrive. In the face of ever-evolving challenges, these hunger heroes continue to pivot seamlessly, adopting innovative solutions to get children food through school and community meals and by ensuring families have access to programs like SNAP and P-EBT.
In St. Helena Parish, the school nutrition staff worked tirelessly to ensure every student is fed, regardless of whether they’re in school or learning remotely. Staff have adjusted meal delivery operations to expand Breakfast in the Classroom and distributed meals drive-through and curbside, along bus routes and even directly to student’s homes. As one of the hardest-hit parishes during Ida, this was cheerfully done despite most nutrition staff facing tremendous personal loss.
Meals and services only reach kids and families because of the dedicated and often unseen heroes in every corner of our state. During this season of gratitude, No Kid Hungry is so thankful for these heroes. Because of them, more kids are able to reach their full potential.
RHONDA JACKSON
director, No Kid Hungry Louisiana
New Orleans