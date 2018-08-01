Like every reader of The Advocate, when I see and read the reports of gun violence in our schools and public places, that have taken place in the recent past, I am overwhelmed by the tragedy of the events which torment the victims, their classmates, their friends, parents and relatives.
When our young children look us in the eye and ask us what we are doing, forget what we are saying, to insure their safety, we must have a rational response. I ask every citizen of this state to consider the following suggestion.
It is illegal in Louisiana to operate a motor vehicle without possessing a valid driver's license. A valid license is not issued to any resident absent demonstration that the possessor knows the rules of the road, has proficiency in the vehicle’s operation, adequate vision, proper insurance and the vehicle meets basic safety requirements. Surely the right to own and possess a firearm should have some similar constraints.
Can there be any doubt that the perpetrators of gun violence against students in our schools and mass killings at public events are individuals with serious mental health issues which make them a danger and a hazard to all of us. Such people need to be denied the ability to own and possess any firearm.
I suggest that Louisiana adopt legislation requiring that any person who desires to own and possess a firearm must demonstrate that he or she has no mental infirmities that might represent a danger to others. This would require a purchaser/possessor to obtain, from a psychiatrist, a certificate attesting to his/her mental competence. Such an examination would be at the expense of the applicant, and where the doctor has a face-to-face meeting with the applicant and unfettered access to the applicant’s prior mental health records. Allowance for a second opinion should be given. The medical community should be able to identify and screen out the most egregious and likely individuals prone to killing our children. That would represent action, and not merely words, directed to protecting the lives of our children. Further, it would provide law enforcement with a tool to separate guns from dangerous people.
What position could the NRA take in response to such a proposal? Mentally ill people have gun rights, too? How insane would that be?
Rainer Lorenz
semi-retired attorney
Covington