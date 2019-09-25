If you want to find one reason that St. George wants to break away, take a tour of the inner city. The piles of trash and garbage are disgusting in the Zip code area around North Street and 22nd street and off Plank Road. If I lived in these areas, I would be calling 311 on a daily basis.
The residents in these areas either don't care, or are forgotten by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's administration. In our St. George area, out of the city limits, when we call 311, we get results because we follow up and demand results.
Charles L. Mayeux
retired social worker
Baton Rouge