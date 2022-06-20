Our elected officials want to take away the rights of women to decide what happens to their bodies, but these same officials are fighting against our rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Allowing an 18-year-old to purchase an AR-15 and murder 19 babies is OK. A 35-year-old rape victim who gets pregnant has no rights.
Whose rights are they trying to protect? Louisiana has a high rate of infant death and families living below the poverty line, and our murder rate continues to rise.
How will stopping abortions improve the quality of life for those living in this state?
JERMAINE DUPLESSIS LEWIS
retired secretary
New Orleans