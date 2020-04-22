As a parent and as a Save the Children Action Network advocate, I have been troubled by the coronavirus’ impact on child care, whose services are crucial to our community. I was taken aback by the recent article in The Advocate.
One-third of Louisiana child care centers could close. A recent Louisiana Child Policy Institute survey found: “Nearly three out of four early learning centers — 72% — say they are not collecting tuition from families during the pandemic.”
Access to child care is indispensable for tens of millions of Americans. When this pandemic is over, businesses reopen and parents go back to work, childcare programs will play an integral role in meeting new workforce demands, sustaining local communities and rebuilding the national economy.
That’s why I was pleased to see that Congress recently passed a COVID-19 relief bill, which provides over $4 billion in temporary relief for child care and allows providers to access emergency loans. This stimulus package provides crucial temporary support for the childcare industry and is a good first step toward ensuring that providers and employees are recognized and protected.
I urge Congress to continue to support robust child care assistance in any further stimulus packages that Congress considers. This funding would provide Louisiana with robust and flexible funding to serve our community and keep our workforce functioning.
Our community must work together in this time of crisis. A strong child care industry is indispensable to our community, workforce and economy now and when this pandemic ends.
KAITLYN JOSHUA
statewide organizer
Baton Rouge