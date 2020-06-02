I’m writing this in reference to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s idea of making the French Quarter a vehicle-free zone in an effort for restaurants to add additional exterior seating. While this appears to be a great idea at face value, we need to look into what things need to happen before this could become a reality. Here is a bullet point list of those items as I see them:
The sidewalks will need to be repaired and who will be responsible for this cost?
The entire area will have to be cleaned thoroughly — daily.
Streets will have to be kept open for pedestrian and emergency traffic.
Most restaurants in the Quarter would be lucky if they could add four tables on the sidewalks outside of their establishments
If this were to become a reality, imagine sitting down having a great dinner and being entertained by drunks, panhandlers, swarming termites in May and an occasional rat.
You would have to park at the perimeter of the Quarter and walk to your favorite restaurant. There currently isn’t sufficient parking at the perimeter. This really isn’t an option for an elderly couple wanting to go to dinner — currently they can be dropped off at the restaurant’s front door.
Tourists arriving in NOLA would have to lug their luggage down the street to their hotels.
It rains daily in the summer and our winter temperatures can get a bit cold. Summertime temps can stay well into the 90s even in the evening with humidity as high as 90%. Few will want to sit outside to enjoy a fine dining meal.
So we’re only looking at a small window of opportunity for a small amount of tables available outdoors.
What needs to happen in the Quarter is that it needs to be cleaned daily, made safe by adding crime cameras continuously down Bourbon and Royal streets, get the vagrants and their dogs out of there, fix the sidewalks and streets and make it the crown jewel that it is.
Most tourists that come to New Orleans step foot in the Quarter. It’s seven blocks wide by 11 blocks long — prioritize it. It is one of the mainstays of our city's revenue dollars.
ANDREW J. COHOON
photographer
Metairie