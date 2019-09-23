After a Gun Safety and Violence Public Service Announcement Press Conference, Reggie Morgan talks about his 'Let It S.L.I.D.E.' program Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. S.L.I.D.E. stands for: Stop Letting Intense Drama Escalate. Morgan has been a victim of gun violence, being shot four times. He also spent several years in prison but is now a successful business owner, preacher and rap artist trying to change the gun violence culture.