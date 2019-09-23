Eleven New Orleanians were shot during a recent weekend. Monroe is on its way to one shooting per day for the past month. None of the popular policies moving through Congress this month — background checks, assault weapons bans, and red flag laws — have been proven to significantly decrease rates of urban gun violence. We must trust communities instead.
Activists of color are leading cities all over the United States to institute public-health-inspired community-based solutions. Cities create unique programming, but these are the three most data-proven components:
Group violence intervention. Advocates, conscious law enforcement, and service providers engage with group violence members, using carefully crafted conversations to offer alternatives to violence.
Cure violence. Violence interrupters detect and interrupt conflicts, identify and mentor high-risk individuals, and work to change social norms.
Hospital-based intervention. New gunshot victims are engaged in the hospital to reduce the chance of retaliation.
Community-based solutions have reduced the number of people shot to death in cities like New York and Chicago by over 50%. New Orleans and Baton Rouge have both seen their programs come under fire from political opponents in recent years and both programs have been hobbled.
Funding must be kept far away from the whims of City Councils and Mayors. Louisiana must follow the lead set by Maryland and create long-lasting grant funding administered by a vetted board of experts, not self-serving politicians.
Communities of color already have the solutions to end gun violence, they just need the resources.
Victoria Coy
director emeritus, Louisiana Violence Reduction Coalition
New Orleans