Thanksgiving is the holiday when more people travel to spend time with family and friends than at any other time of year. It is also the holiday that encourages us, no matter our situation in life, to focus on and be thankful for, the positive things in our lives.
Many of us will share a meal with the traditional Thanksgiving turkey being the centerpiece. After the turkey is fried, grilled, smoked or baked, it is carved and set out on a platter for all to enjoy. We typically give thanks for the opportunity to enjoy the day and the meal with each other and for the good in our lives.
After the day is over and we are thinking how nice it was, how much we enjoyed the time together, and how good a meal we had, it would serve us well to realize that we enjoyed equally as well as the goodness from both the left side and right side of the same bird.
If we could carry that appreciation over to all aspects of our lives, we could have an incredibly positive impact on our communities, our state and our country.
Bo Bienvenu
retired
Prairieville