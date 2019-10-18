“It is a terrible thing to see and have no vision.” While these words of Helen Keller should ring true for all, they may have a different meaning to those of us who are legally blind. I am currently employed, working with — and for — people with disabilities in Louisiana. Yet, this is not always the case for our state’s people with disabilities. During my job search, I submitted approximately 10 applications before being hired. Most importantly, during this process, the pre-employment placement and assessment testing were entirely visual and not accessible for someone who is visually impaired or blind. Both during my job search and in daily life, transportation is always a hurdle. Supporting this hurdle and other challenges, I received employment assistance through Louisiana Rehabilitation Services and the Affiliated Blind of Louisiana. Louisiana — home to one out of five people with disabilities — can do better, and do more, for those of us with disabilities who are capable and ready to join the workforce, just like any other Louisianan.
October marks the annual celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). This month is a chance to celebrate job seekers with disabilities who are striving to work and employers who are recruiting talented employees with disabilities. The theme for NDEAM 2019 is “The Right Talent, Right Now.” Indeed, employment matters for people with disabilities for more than just financial reasons. Employment matters because people with disabilities are seeking the opportunity to achieve independence, just like anyone else.
Celebrating NDEAM this year should be a call to action for the great state of Louisiana. Many other states outperform the Bayou State when it comes to jobs for the one-in-five Americans living with a disclosed disability. In a recent study, 122,683 Louisianans with disabilities had jobs, putting that state’s disability employment rate at 33.9 percent. A recent ranking by RespectAbility, a nonpartisan disability inclusion organization, found that Louisiana ranks 40th out of the 50 states in terms of disability employment.
According to Accenture, companies that embrace employees with disabilities have higher productivity levels and lower staff turnover rates, are twice as likely to outperform their peers in shareholder returns and create larger returns on investment.
The fact is that disability is part of the human experience. It is nothing to fear because most of us will be affected by it eventually, whether by accident, aging or illness. Opening more job opportunities to people with disabilities throughout Louisiana will mean stronger communities and a better economy for all. Achieving this goal requires all Louisianians working together, because people with disabilities are the right talent, right now.
Harlon Cowsar II
program coordinator, People First of Louisiana
Lafayette