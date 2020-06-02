The fact that George Floyd was killed/murdered by the police led to the subsequent burning of a police precinct and other buildings in Minneapolis. Protests have erupted in other major cities; people are enraged, and countless statements have come from citizens and organizations condemning the actions of the police.
These actions are impactful and undeniably necessary. But although they are essential, they alone are not sufficient to achieve the desired result of stopping the killing of our black boys and men.
The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge has spent the last two years working on a project called Collective Healing. We spent a lot of time working on and developing a curriculum that dealt with influencing positive interaction between police officers and young men and women of color.
The Collective Healing project has conducted multiple workshops and trained over 400 young people on the curriculum. These young people have had interactions and honest dialogue with police officers that have netted positive results. There was even recognition among the training officers that some cops are bad and that improving race relations is a work in progress. This training provided a significant opportunity for our young men and women of color to sit and have a serious dialogue with police officers, which, in the end, benefited both groups.
Additionally, we have held intentional listening sessions (Healthy Communities Initiative) with segments of the North Baton Rouge community. We conducted conversations with diverse gender and multi-generational groups of community residents. Conversations were focused on pride of place, policing, and governmental issues.
Both of these projects yielded some commonalities; young and old members of the black community seemed to have had a general mistrust of the police, and the police believe that to maintain law and order, they cannot lose battles on the streets.
Given all that is happening, what can we do to help build a bridge forward and help inoculate Baton Rouge from becoming a Minneapolis? We propose using the curriculum that we developed from our Collective Healing work to begin training black youth, police officers, and black and white adults. These lessons would be valuable tools for teaching strategies to form healthy community/police relationships for law enforcement and the communities they serve.
We suggest the establishment of an advisory committee/s for the community initiative. I feel that these steps will help provide some healing for the climate we find ourselves in, as well as future calamities.
FRED J. SIBLEY
president, 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge
ADELL BROWN Jr.
project director, Collective Healing Initiative, 100 Black Men