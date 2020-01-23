North Korea is by far the greatest threat to world peace; it has nuclear weapons and is developing rockets to deliver them. However, it is contained. American’s Seventh Fleet keeps them in check. It is the deterrent threat of annihilation which keeps North Korea from attacking its neighbors.
Iran is contained. America’s Fifth fleet in the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea keep it from using the crude nuclear weapons that nation is developing to attack its neighbors. Conventional forces play more of a detrimental role in this part of the world.
The main American deterrence force is 18 Ohio-class submarines, 14 of which carry the Trident D5 ballistic missile. Submarines are stealthy; they hide beneath the waves. The warhead package for this missile can carry up to 12 independently targeted weapons. The SALT treaty limits us to 8 independently targeted weapons. There are 24 launch tubes on each submarine. Do the math, 24 X 8 = 192 weapons on each submarine. This missile has a published range of 7,000 miles. Ohio-class submarines can literally cover the globe.
There are four more of these Ohio-class subs which carry cruise missiles for close-in support. Our Tomahawk cruise missile has a published range of 1,550 miles. There are various fast-attack subs which also carry cruise missiles.
In addition to this strategic deterrence, the Navy maintains 11 carrier strike groups, the most visible of the American naval forces.
As terrible as they are, nuclear weapons, through deterrence, have kept us from having World War III.
James Gutierrez
retired engineer and submariner
Baton Rouge