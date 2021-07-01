On June 19, you published two letters equating the suffering of soldiers in combat to that faced by transgender folk because of the discrimination they experience, and that of previous generations of women who were denied the right to vote.
I do not presume to know how much or how little transgender people actually suffer, and I am not a woman of that era, so I cannot judge the trials they faced. I am, however, a Vietnam War veteran who had members of my platoon killed by enemy action.
Both writers said that because they had relatives who told them stories of their experiences in World War II they know what soldiers in combat go through, and that there is no difference between that and the tribulations of transgenders and women suffragettes. That is like saying because they watched "Saving Private Ryan" and "Platoon" they know all about war. Nonsense. This is disturbing drivel, and I am sure most of the families of the 58,300 men and women who never came home from Vietnam would agree with me.
RICK ELLIS
retired military officer
New Orleans