I want to respond to a letter, Aug. 3. It questions the widening of Interstate 10 through Baton Rouge and suggests a mere $80 million can fix this section of the interstate.
Our community can't afford infrastructure plans that are half-measures. We've mismanaged our bridges and roads over the past decades to such an extent that our medium-sized community with the 66th largest population was recently ranked as having the 5th worst traffic by the Tom Tom Traffic Index.
The Capital Region Industry for Sustainable Infrastructure Solutions (CRISIS) is led by business executives. We have relied on traffic engineering reports to inform our push to construct the most effective projects for our region. Two such reports, one by Stantec Engineering and one by Providence Engineering, highlight the importance of widening I-10 in both directions between the bridge and the I-10/I-12 split.
The Stantec report estimated the widening will save drivers over 500,000 hours annually. Neither of these reports suggest a mere $80 million can provide meaningful relief on this section of the interstate. CRISIS believes it is critical we follow the data, make the most cost-effective traffic relief decisions for our region and then support those projects to completion.
Our region feels the negative impacts of failed transportation projects on a daily basis. Our region killed the I-10 widening effort in the early 2000s and then killed the effort to construct a new south bridge later in the 2000s. We feel the pain of these failed projects on a daily basis. Let’s use the data we have, along with community input, to get this project done and done right.
HUGH RAETZSCH
vice chairman, CRISIS transportation alliance
Port Allen