Two letters in the Friday edition of this newspaper, both from educators, try to convince us that Donald Trump is guilty of some outlandish felony. I suggest that we wait and see how this all works out.
Trump has been accused of all sorts of things since he went into politics. While he was president, he was attacked (wrongfully) by the FBI.
While the FBI is a great protector for our country, the leadership is highly politicized, in league with the Democrat Party. This was evident throughout his presidency.
Perhaps this latest attack will result in his return to the office.
WARD OLIVER, Ph.D.
retired chemist
Baton Rouge