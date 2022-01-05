I've been a lifelong Ole Miss football fan and was thrilled that the Rebels were invited to play in the Sugar Bowl this year. The game didn't disappoint in its pageantry and color despite the outcome.
I had drinks with a Canadian friend before the game and she admitted to not really "getting" American football. I wish she could have come to the rocking Dome with the bands and fans and pure joy.
My team might have lost the game in no small part due to a devastating injury to our star quarterback. Who really won? It was the city of New Orleans and its hard-working, enthusiastic workers at the Dome, and the fans who cheered with their pocketbooks and roundly disregarded Dr. Anthony Fauci's belabored advice "to stay home New Year's Eve."
The 70,000 or more gracious and fun Baylor Bears and the always-ready-for-a-good-party Ole Miss Rebels collectively answered Fauci's call to stop living with a resounding "no thanks."
Good game, Bears. Hotty Toddy!
DONNA MASELLI
interior designer
New Orleans