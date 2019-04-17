The rain that steadily fell from the heavens on April 4 reminded me of the tears that flowed that April 4, 1968 day when my workplace was informed of the Rev. Martin Luther King's assassination and instructed to vacate until further notice. Oh, how well I remember everyone rushing toward the elevators, then going outside to see angry flames and smoke billowing from a distance. Co-workers with cars offered rides to those who couldn't board the already overcrowded buses. I still remember a supervisor, Dottie, and husband Charles sharing that historic ride to safety with me.

In addition to the death of King in 1968, the 1960s were plagued with other concerns such as the Vietnam War, Muhammad Ali's conflicts, the assassination of U.S. Sen. Robert Kennedy, people's rights, flower power, and numerous other social/political issues that still monopolize our daily media activities.

A recent edition of The Advocate spoke of ''The Longest Table," in which a diverse group of individuals focused on race relations and life experiences in Acadiana. Those individuals could express themselves vocally, as well as through the use of a survey. Hopefully, those who were usually reticent expressed their true feelings in writing that will be shared with the public.

The "Longest Table" article, coupled with The Advocate's "Leaders Call On Community to Love Our Schools," allow us to visualize a meeting of the minds when enough "bulldog tenacity and credibility" are evident. Do we have a meeting of the minds regarding such points of interest as discrimination and civil rights mandates? Is there a possibility that legally right versus morally right interpretations of federal and school board guidelines contribute to the distrust and feelings of discontent that negatively affect our community?

At a recent social activity, I had the pleasure of becoming reacquainted with several adults who triggered memories of their high school days. One delightful former student and I shared memories of principal Robert Adamson and his staff. How well I remember being summoned to Adamson's office and looking forward to discussing various issues calmly and respectfully. Most importantly, I treasured the working relationship that existed between Adamson and assistant principal R.B. Jones. Open-minded, credible discussions with Adamson, Jones and Superintendent A.J. Antoine personified the true spirit of integration and fair play for me within an educational environment. The food for thought that I gathered from those gentlemen and a variety of other sources influenced me to the end.

Someone, possibly Nelson Mandela, said that people learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally than hate.

King advised, "If you can't fly, then run. If you can't walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward."

Barbara Spencer

retired high school teacher

Lafayette